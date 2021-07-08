Krishan Pal Gurjar takes charge as minister of state for power

BJP Lok Sabha member from Faridabad in Haryana, Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday took charge as the minister of state for power. He took over as the ''Minister of State in the Ministry of Power here today in the presence of R K Singh, Cabinet Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy,'' a power ministry statement said. Gurjar met officials, including Power Secretary Alok Kumar and CMDs of the CPSUs under the Ministry of Power.

Gurjar was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha and served as minister of state for road transport and highways as well as shipping from May 27, 2014 to November 9, 2014.

During November 9, 2014 to May 25, 2019, Gurjar served as minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

He was re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019 and served as minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the Modi 2.0 government.

