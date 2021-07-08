Left Menu

Parshottam Rupala takes charge as Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Dr L. Murugan took over as Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

After assuming the office, Shri Rupala interacted with the media and expressed his assurance of efficient functioning of the Ministry in a targeted manner.
Shri Parshottam Rupala took charge as Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying today. The Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Giriraj Singh received and welcomed Shri Rupala.

After assuming the office, Shri Rupala interacted with the media and expressed his assurance of efficient functioning of the Ministry in a targeted manner.

The minister also interacted with the senior officials of the ministry. On this occasion, many senior officers including the Secretary, Additional Secretary of the Ministry were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

