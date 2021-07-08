Will reach out to farmers to convince them about benefits of farm laws: MoS Karandlaje

Soon after taking charge as Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, S Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday tried to strike an emotional chord with the farming community and said she will reach out to convince farmers across the country about the benefits of three controversial farm laws. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than seven months now in protest against the three laws that they say will end state procurement of crops at minimum support price. ''The Centre has passed three agriculture laws in the interest of the farming community. However, these laws are being opposed due to political reasons. We have a big responsibility to convince farmers about the benefits of these laws. I will travel to all states and convince farmers,'' Karandlaje told reporters after taking charge.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in the ministry Kailash Choudhary were also present when Karandlaje was taking charge.

She said she will make efforts to convince farmers that the farm laws are aimed at doubling farmers' income and removing them from the clutches of middlemen. The 55-year-old Karnataka BJP leader said the Modi government's objective is doubling farmers' income and she has got a huge responsibility as agriculture minister to understand the problems of peasants and respond to them effectively. ''I will respond to all problems faced by farmers, be it relieving farmers from debt or drought, working alongside senior minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji,'' she added. To break the deadlock and end farmers' protest, the government and unions have held 11 rounds of talks, the last being on January 22. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26. The Supreme Court has put on hold the implementation of the three laws till further orders and had set up a committee to find solutions. The committee has already submitted the report.

