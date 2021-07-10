Left Menu

Body of Andhra jawan who died in J-K counter insurgency operation reaches his native village

The mortal remains of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy, who lost his life in a counter-insurgency operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, arrived at his native village in Guntur district in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:52 IST
Martyred jawan Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy reached his native village. Image Credit: ANI
The mortal remains of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy, who lost his life in a counter-insurgency operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, arrived at his native village in Guntur district in the early hours of Saturday. The body of the jawan reached Darivada Kothapalem in Bapatla Mandal at around 2.30 am.

Members of the Ex-Army welfare association of Bapatla Town took out a procession from Bapatla to Darivada Kothapalem. Earlier at the Air Force Station Hakimpet, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised and senior officers from Army, Air Force and Civil administration laid wreaths to pay homage to the valiant soldier.

Before being cremated with full military honours, the mortal remains of the soldier is kept at his house for relatives and friends to pay their respects for bid adieu. On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced financial support of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Jaswanth Reddy.

Reddy was among the two soldiers who died in the Army operation, which foiled a major infiltration bid in Rajouri district on Thursday. Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead by the Army in the June 8 encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

