Two held in connection with robbery in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with an alleged robbery that took place earlier this week in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 09:23 IST
Visual reelted to investigation in the case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with an alleged robbery that took place earlier this week in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar. As per the police, the accused had allegedly held a family hostage before decamping with cash and jewellery.

The robbery had taken place on July 7 at the house of a businessman. According to the complaint, four people, posing as electricity workers, had allegedly entered the house and robbed them. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the house.

"At 2:00 pm, about 4 people entered the house. They called themselves electricity workers. As soon as they entered the house, the miscreants took the entire family hostage. They were carrying weapons. They were inside the house for half an hour," said the complainant Vinod. According to Vinod, at the time of the incident, his wife, mother-in-law and two children were present inside the house. The accused allegedly tied the hands and feet of the women and children. "They then opened the locker and took away jewellery and around Rs 7-8 lakh in cash and fled," Vinod said in his complaint. (ANI)

