6 of a family electrocuted in MP's Chhatarpur

Six members of a family were allegedly electrocuted to death in the Bijawar area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday while cleaning a water tank.

ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 15:09 IST
Sub Divisional Police Officer Sitaram Avasya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six members of a family were allegedly electrocuted to death in the Bijawar area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday while cleaning a water tank. According to Sub Divisional Police Officer Sitaram Avasya, the incident took place around 8 am today in Mahua Jhala village.

Initially, a member of the family got electrocuted while cleaning the tank. A while later, another family member tried to rescue their kin but was met with the same fate. The other four died in a similar manner. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

