Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Novak Djokovic beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win his sixth title at Wimbledon on Sunday.
The win also earned the Serbian world number one a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.
