Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

Novak Djokovic beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win his sixth title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The win also earned the Serbian world number one a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

