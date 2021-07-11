Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:04 IST
Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win his sixth title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The win also earned the Serbian world number one a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021