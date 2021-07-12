EDF held talks with British ministers about post-brexit immigration rules - Telegraph

French state-controlled power group EDF has held talks with British ministers about post-Brexit immigration rules, the Telegraph reported.

The company is training thousands of Britons but also needs to be able to hire from the European Union and beyond given the number of construction workers needed to finish a 23 billion pounds ($31.97 billion) nuclear power plant it is building in Somerset, the report said.

Advertisement

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)