China drafts new cyber security industry plan
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-07-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 08:35 IST
China's industry ministry said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan on development of the cyber security sector.
The ministry also said it expects the size of the cyber security sector to exceed 250 billion yuan by 2023.
