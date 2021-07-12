Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehends two with contraband worth Rs 39 lakhs in Mizoram

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs 39 lakhs in Farkawn village in Champhai district of Mizoram, Assam Rifles said on Monday.

Assam Rifles apprehended two smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs 39 lakhs.
The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two smugglers and recovered contraband items worth Rs 39 lakhs in Farkawn village in Champhai district of Mizoram, Assam Rifles said on Monday. "Serchhip Battalion of #AssamRifles on 10 July, apprehended two smugglers and recovered Contraband items worth Rs 39 Lakhs in general area Farkawn Village in Mizoram," tweeted Assam Rifles.

In another operation, Assam Rifles apprehended a cadre of Kamtapura Liberation Organisation (KLO) in the general area Chop Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh "#AssamRifles on 10 July, in a joint operation with Police apprehended a cadre of Kamtapura Liberation Organisation (KLO) in general area Chop Village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh," tweeted official account of Assam Rifles.

Earlier on July 5, Assam Rifles seized arms and other war-like stores from Manipur's Kamjong village along the Indo-Myanmar Border. (ANI)

