Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as Union MoS in Ministry of Corporate Affairs

 Shri Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Gurgaon constituency in Haryana in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is currently serving his 5th term as an MP. 

Updated: 12-07-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:45 IST
Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as Union MoS in Ministry of Corporate Affairs
                  Shri Singh is a descendent of Rao Tula Ram, Freedom Fighter of India’s 1st War of Independence in 1857. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
Shri Rao Inderjit Singh took charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), here today. Before taking charge as Union Minister of State for MCA, Shri Singh already holds Union Minister of State (Independent Charges) for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as also for the Ministry of Planning.

Shri Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Gurgaon constituency in Haryana in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is currently serving his 5th term as an MP. Active in public service for over 4 decades, Shri Singh was earlier a Member of Legislative Council (MLA) from Jatusana Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and served as Minister in the state Government of Haryana.

Shri Singh has done graduation and LL.B from Delhi University. Shri Singh, an advocate and agriculturist by profession, is 71 years old and is also an active political and social worker.

Shri Singh is a descendent of Rao Tula Ram, Freedom Fighter of India's 1st War of Independence in 1857.

