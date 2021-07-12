APEDA signs pact with NAFED to promote exports

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Monday inked a pact with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to promote exports, the commerce ministry said.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the key areas of cooperation include facilitating APEDA-registered exporters to get assistance under all government schemes implemented through NAFED, it said.

The MoU also envisages ensuring sustainability and growth of exports by cooperatives by addressing issues such as technology, skill, quality products and market access, it added.

''It also entails providing assistance towards capacity building of cooperative societies, self-help groups for their social and environmental compliance and skilling as per international standards,'' the ministry said.

