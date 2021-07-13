Gajendra Singh Shekhawat holds meeting with Karnataka CM Yediyurappa over Jal Jeevan Mission
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other Ministers over Jal Jeevan Mission.
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other Ministers over Jal Jeevan Mission. While briefly speaking to the media personnel today, Shekhawat said, "I have reassured Chief Minister that I'll look into pending projects, like Mekedatu project. I assured that justice will be given to Karnataka."
To translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing clean tap water to every household, the Union government on July 8 increased the central grant to Karnataka under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 to Rs 5,008.79 crore, which was Rs 1,189.40 crore in 2020-21, as per an official release by Ministry of Jal Shakti. Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while approving this four-fold increase in allocation had assured full assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home in Karnataka by 2023.
Earlier this month, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa in his letter to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured 100 per cent coverage with tap water connection to every household of the State by 2023. (ANI)
