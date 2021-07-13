BRIEF-Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla Says The Company Has Moved Up Target For 100% Sustainable Cotton To 2023 From 2025

INDITEX CHAIRMAN PABLO ISLA SAYS AT ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING: * 98% OF STORES GLOBALLY NOW OPEN

* THE COMPANY HAS MOVED UP NET ZERO EMISSIONS TARGET TO 2040 FROM 2050 * THE COMPANY HAS MOVED UP TARGET FOR 100% MORE SUSTAINABLE COTTON TO 2023 FROM 2025 Further company coverage:

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)