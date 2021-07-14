SC takes suo motu cognizance of UP govt's decision to hold Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to allow Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:41 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to allow Kanwar Yatra amid COVID-19. A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman issued notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government and posted the matter for the next hearing on July 16.

Uttar Pradesh has decided to continue with the Kanwar Yatra despite Uttarakhand cancelling the pilgrimage this year. The Kanwar Yatra, in which Lord Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also urged the Uttarakhand government not to go ahead with Kanwar Yatra this year. It, however, has said that a negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims if required. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

