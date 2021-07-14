Maha: Paithan hydro power plant not operational for over 10 months

The hydroelectric power plant at Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has remained non-operational for over 10 months due to technical reasons, an official said on Wednesday. Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve recently wrote to state Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil urging him to look into the matter, citing that the non-operational project is leading to losses to the state government.

The hydroelectric power plant in Paithan, which had overachieved its target of power generation in 2019-20, has not been operational since September 14, 2020, a senior engineer of the project said.

The plant can generate 8 to 12 megawatts of electricity per day depending on the water levels in Jayakwadi dam, he said. ''The plant needs maintenance, which will cost Rs 72 lakh and the tender process is in the last stages. While the work is likely to start in a few days, the project will remain shut for the next three to four months for repairs,'' the official said. The repairs will also need aid from the irrigation department, as the flow of water into the project needs to be stopped for isolation, he said, adding that the department has been intimated about this through letters. In 2019-20, the dam levels were high, and the continuous flow of water helped in generation of electricity, an official said. The allotted target of 15.5 million was achieved in November 2019 and till March 31, 2020, the plant had generated 21.9 million units of electricity in 2019-20, he said.

