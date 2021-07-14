Kerala SSLC results declared, state records over 99 pc pass percentage

Kerala Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Wednesday announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams conducted earlier this year. This year, the board has recorded a 99.47 per cent pass percentage with Kannur district scoring the highest pass percent at 99.85 per cent.

A total of 1,21,318 students secured Grade A+ in all subjects, with Malappuram district recording most number of students with A+ in all subjects. As many as 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations, in 2947 centres across the state.

The state government canceled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. PKM HSS Edarikkpde in Malappuram district had 2076, the maximum number of students who wrote the examination this year.

The results of the Kerala SSLC 2021 exam results are available on official website kerala.nic.in. Results can also be checked through mobile app 'Saphalam' available at Google Play store. Procedures for the Plus One or Class 11 admission has been started and students who wrote the SSLC exams have begun attending online classes. (ANI)

