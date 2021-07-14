EU unveils plan to increase renewables share in energy mix to 40% by 2030
The European Union must increase the amount of renewable energy to 40% of final consumption by 2030 under proposals the bloc's executive Commission published on Wednesday to help meet a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goal.
That replaces a previous target for a 32% renewables target by 2030.
