Results of Class 10 MP board exams declared, 100 pc pass percentage

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday released the results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 exams and activated the link for the same. Students may check their results on the official websites of MPBSE: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

This for the first time in the history of the state board that all the students who appeared for the exams have passed it. The board has achieved 100 per cent pass percentage.

Advertisement

Not only has the pass percentage touched an epic high but also the number of students getting first division marks has gone up. This year more than 3.56 lakh have got first division. If the candidates are dissatisfied with their examination results, they can apply for the next exams.

Speaking to the media, the Education Minister said, "Dissatisfied students can apply for the next exams." The Madhya Pradesh state government had cancelled the class 10 board exams in the state citing the second wave of Covid-19. Previously, the state government had announced its decision to postpone board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 until further notice.

Meanwhile, with COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh now under control, schools for students of classes 11 and 12 will open from July 25 with 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. While addressing the media here, Chouhan added that preparations are underway for the possible third COVID wave. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)