India's mineral production jumps 23 pc in May

India's mineral production jumped 23.3 per cent y-o-y in May, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in May this year stood at 108.0, which was 23.3 per cent higher as compared to May 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

The production levels of important minerals in May 2021 (provisional) are: Coal 532 lakh tonnes, lignite 31 lakh tonnes, petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, bauxite 16.43 lakh tonnes, chromite 4.36 lakh tonnes, gold 31 kg, iron ore 234 lakh tonnes, and manganese ore 2.23 lakh tonnes.

Minerals that showed positive production growth in May this year include natural gas (utilised), magnesite, manganese ore, coal, and iron ore.

Minerals that showed negative production growth in May include bauxite, phosphorite, petroleum (crude), lignite, limestone, and chromite.

