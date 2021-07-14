Left Menu

PM hails Cabinet decisions on shipping, animal husbandry, AYUSH

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday hailed the Cabinet decision to revise and realign schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, saying the move sets the tone for the sector's transformation and benefit lakhs of people associated with it.

The prime minister's remarks came after the Centre decided to revise the schemes and implement them as part of the special livestock sector package over the next five years starting this fiscal in a bid to leverage an investment of Rs 54,618 crore.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

''The sectors of dairy and animal husbandry are very close to my heart. Today's Cabinet decision sets the tone for the sector's transformation. Lakhs of people associated with this sector will gain,'' Modi tweeted.

The package envisages the central government's support amounting to Rs 9,800 crore over the duration of five years for leveraging a total investment of Rs 54,618 crore, according to an official statement.

Modi also lauded the Cabinet decision approving a scheme to provide Rs 1,624 crore over five years as subsidy to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by ministries and CPSEs for import of government cargo.

''Today's Cabinet decision will serve as an advantage for Indian shipping companies and strengthen the resolve to build an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat','' Modi tweeted.

On the Cabinet approving the continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for another five years till 2026, the prime minister said the mission will keep popularising traditional forms of medicine and highlighting their benefits in a scientific manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

