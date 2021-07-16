Left Menu

Greenland puts an end to unsuccessful oil adventure

Greenland has suspended its strategy to find oil in its underground and will not allow any future oil exploration in its Arctic waters or landmass, the government said late on Thursday. The government said its decision was underpinned by economic analyses, which showed low profitability related to oil exploration and that a large part of the unexplored oil potentials would be loss-making.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:35 IST
Greenland puts an end to unsuccessful oil adventure
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Greenland has suspended its strategy to find oil in its underground and will not allow any future oil exploration in its Arctic waters or landmass, the government said late on Thursday. "(The government) has assessed that the environmental consequences of oil exploration and extraction are too great," Greenland's minister of natural resources, Naaja H. Nathanielsen said in a statement.

"Suspending the current oil strategy is the right choice," Nathanielsen added. The government said its decision was underpinned by economic analyses, which showed low profitability related to oil exploration and that a large part of the unexplored oil potentials would be loss-making.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021