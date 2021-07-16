Rajnath Singh interacts with Defence Civilian Employees’ Federations

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held an interaction with the three recognised Defence Civilian Employees' Federations, namely All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers' Federation & Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh on the issues related to Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in New Delhi on July 16, 2021. The meeting was conducted in a very congenial atmosphere, in which the Raksha Mantri gave patient hearing to the concerns expressed by the Federations on OFB Corporatisation.

The Federations stated various points, mainly seeking a last chance to improve OFB performance while continuing in the present set-up for some more years; the Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 not to be converted into an Act; protecting the service conditions of the OFB employees post-corporatisation and ensuring workload for the new corporate entities.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar clarified that the new Corporate entities would be 100% Government-owned and suggested that further discussions with the employees' representatives should continue with the Department to identify specific issues, which can be brought before the Empowered Group of Ministers from time to time.

Shri Rajnath Singh assured that the interests of the employees would be protected while implementing the decision of OFB corporatisation. He appealed to the Federations to continue discussions with the Department and issues, if any, would be considered sympathetically by the Empowered Group of Ministers under his Chairmanship.

(With Inputs from PIB)