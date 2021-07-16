Left Menu

Rajnath Singh interacts with Defence Civilian Employees’ Federations

Shri Rajnath Singh assured that the interests of the employees would be protected while implementing the decision of OFB corporatisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:59 IST
Rajnath Singh interacts with Defence Civilian Employees’ Federations
The meeting was conducted in a very congenial atmosphere, in which the Raksha Mantri gave patient hearing to the concerns expressed by the Federations on OFB Corporatisation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held an interaction with the three recognised Defence Civilian Employees' Federations, namely All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers' Federation & Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh on the issues related to Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in New Delhi on July 16, 2021. The meeting was conducted in a very congenial atmosphere, in which the Raksha Mantri gave patient hearing to the concerns expressed by the Federations on OFB Corporatisation.

The Federations stated various points, mainly seeking a last chance to improve OFB performance while continuing in the present set-up for some more years; the Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 not to be converted into an Act; protecting the service conditions of the OFB employees post-corporatisation and ensuring workload for the new corporate entities.

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Raj Kumar clarified that the new Corporate entities would be 100% Government-owned and suggested that further discussions with the employees' representatives should continue with the Department to identify specific issues, which can be brought before the Empowered Group of Ministers from time to time.

Shri Rajnath Singh assured that the interests of the employees would be protected while implementing the decision of OFB corporatisation. He appealed to the Federations to continue discussions with the Department and issues, if any, would be considered sympathetically by the Empowered Group of Ministers under his Chairmanship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021