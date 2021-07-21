Left Menu

Drug distributors, J&J reach landmark $26 bln opioid settlement

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image

A group of state attorneys general unveiled on Wednesday a landmark, $26 billion settlement resolving claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson helped fuel a deadly nationwide opioid epidemic.

Under the settlement proposal, distributors McKesson Corp , Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp are expected to pay a combined $21 billion, while Johnson & Johnson would pay $5 billion.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

