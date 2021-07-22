EU states to discuss U.S.-Germany Nord Stream 2 deal, Commission says
The European Union reiterated on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany was "not of common EU interest" but will discuss a deal between the United States and Germany agreed this week.
"We will discuss this with EU states and our neighbors, including Ukraine," a Commission spokesperson told a regular commission briefing after Washington and Berlin pledged to mitigate the security threat posed by the pipeline.
The Commission also welcomed a German commitment to apply "the spirit and letter of EU energy laws", given EU efforts to seek more energy independence from Russia.
