Left Menu

EU states to discuss U.S.-Germany Nord Stream 2 deal, Commission says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:05 IST
EU states to discuss U.S.-Germany Nord Stream 2 deal, Commission says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union reiterated on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany was "not of common EU interest" but will discuss a deal between the United States and Germany agreed this week.

"We will discuss this with EU states and our neighbors, including Ukraine," a Commission spokesperson told a regular commission briefing after Washington and Berlin pledged to mitigate the security threat posed by the pipeline.

The Commission also welcomed a German commitment to apply "the spirit and letter of EU energy laws", given EU efforts to seek more energy independence from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021