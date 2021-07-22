Assam cabinet extends benefits of PM Kisan yojna to farmers not having required land pattas

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to include certain categories of farmers who do not have the required land pattas for the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, discussed the challenges faced by many farmers deprived of the gains under the programme.

The cabinet took a decision to consider farmers having annual patta (Eksonia Patta), cultivating in land owned by temple or sattras, farmers eligible to get land patta under Forest Rights Act, small tea growers and horticulture farmers, for the scheme, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said while briefing the media after the meeting.

The Assam government had selected approximately 36 lakh farmer beneficiaries under this scheme.

Among them 19.47 lakh farmers having ''mayadi patta'' (having their own land) qualified for it.

Thursday cabinet decision will benefit around 11.72 lakh more farmers in the state.

About 5 lakh among those initially chosen have been found non-existent.

A sum of Rs 6000 per farmer is granted under the PMKSN yojna.

The cabinet also approved the creation of a new department named as ''Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture Department''.

Three directorates will function under the department and these include Directorate of Archaeology, Museum and Historical and Antiquarian Studies, Pegu said.

The meeting also decided to constitute two commottees to ensure quality education at grassroots level involving Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The two committees are the district level vigilance and monitoring committee under the chairmanship of Zila Parishad President and the block level vigilance and monitoring committee under the chairmanship of Anchalik Panchayat President, he said.

The cabinet decided to authorise Deputy Commissioners to make allotment for extraction of silt from the river basin in respective districts but the existing rules of the environment and forest department will prevail in case of extraction of sand and stones from rivers.

Regarding administrative reform, the cabinet approved the formation of three financial committees.

The departmental finance committee for sanctioning of projects upto Rs two crore which will hold its meeting on every Monday, he said.

The Standing Finance Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary for sanctioning of projects from Rs. 2 to 10 crores and meeting will be held every Tuesday.

Special Standing Finance Committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister will meet every Thursday for appraisal of projects worth Rs. 10 to 100 crores and will forward projects for approval of the chief minister after appraisal.

For financial sanction of projects above Rs. 100 crores, department will place the projects directly at the cabinet.

The state cabinet approved appointment of former Union Minister Rajen Gohain as chairman of Food and Civil Supply Corporation Limited with the rank of cabinet minister.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Professor Dr.

Nani Gopal Mahanta as Advisor to the Education Department with the rank of Minister of State.

The cabinet okayed the framework for decentralisation of power for speedy implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, who also briefed the media with Pegu, said.

Under this, Deputy Commissioners are authorised to utilisde fund upto Rs. 10 crores with the approval of the in- charge minister of the district, he said.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a standing committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner to deal with all issues related to implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the concerned districts, Mahanta added.

