7 killed in explosion in transformer in Pakistan

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:05 IST
At least seven people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed when a blast took place in a recently repaired pole-mounted transformer here in Pakistan's Sindh province, officials said.

The transformer of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) blew up and hot oil poured down on people standing below on Friday, according to electricity officials.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Three of the victims succumbed on their way to hospital while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, died during treatment, according to the police.

A group of enraged people attacked and ransacked the Hesco office in Hyderabad on Saturday, destroying furniture and files on road as the staffers escaped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

