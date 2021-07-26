Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

- The British government is exploring ways to remove China's state-owned nuclear energy company from all future power projects in the UK, including the consortium planning to build the new £20 billion Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk, England, according to people close to the discussions.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 06:07 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects https://on.ft.com/3zx9RCE - UK to scrap post-Brexit import certificates for wine https://on.ft.com/3x1NyDn

- UK Regulator considers compensation for steelworkers' mis-sold pensions https://on.ft.com/3i9UmuJ Overview

- The British government is exploring ways to remove China's state-owned nuclear energy company from all future power projects in the UK, including the consortium planning to build the new £20 billion Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk, England, according to people close to the discussions. - The British government said on Sunday it would axe some post-Brexit red tape on wine imports following warnings from the trade that it would cause lasting damage.

- Britain's financial regulator is considering triggering rarely used powers to force financial advisers to pay compensation to thousands of steelworkers who were victims of pension mis-selling. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

