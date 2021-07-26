Left Menu

Russian PM visits Pacific islands claimed by Japan

The Russian prime minister on Monday visited the Pacific islands claimed by Japan and said the government is considering setting up a special economic zone there.Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is touring Russias Far East and Siberia this week, and the Kuril Islands were his first stop on Monday.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:37 IST
Russian PM visits Pacific islands claimed by Japan
Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian prime minister on Monday visited the Pacific islands claimed by Japan and said the government is considering setting up a special economic zone there.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is touring Russia's Far East and Siberia this week, and the Kuril Islands were his first stop on Monday. Mishustin visited a hospital and a fish plant on Iturup, one of the four southernmost Kuril islands, and told plant workers that the government is considering creating a special economic zone on the islands, in which business and investors would be free of most taxes and customs duties. The measures Russian officials are currently pondering "could be a good solution for investors, including the ones in the West, for Japan also, which, if interested, can create jobs here," Mishustin said, adding that "this special regime will allow the intensification of economic activity'' on the islands. He said he would discuss the measures with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Friday, Putin asked Mishustin to "pay special attention" to the Kuril Islands during his trip to the Far East, noting that Moscow has been working with "Japanese partners ... to create the necessary conditions for those involved in economic activity." Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

Decades of diplomatic efforts to negotiate a settlement haven't produced any visible results.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spent a lot of time and effort in the hope of negotiating a solution during his nearly eight years in office but scored little progress.

Shortly after taking office last September, newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed the territorial dispute in a call with Putin and said he hopes to find a settlement and sign a peace treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021