NAS airline workers receive training in U.S. visa security and impostor detection

NAS and Swissport are contractors who provide frontline security/ticketing agents to assist various airlines at the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:13 IST
The training was provided by the office of overseas criminal investigation at the U.S. Embassy. Image Credit: Twitter(@usembassytz)
  Country:
  Tanzania

Over 75 airline workers from National Aviation Services (NAS), Swissport, and multiple airlines received training in U.S. visa security features and impostor detection in Dar es Salaam. The training was provided by the office of overseas criminal investigation at the U.S. Embassy.

NAS and Swissport are contractors who provide frontline security/ticketing agents to assist various airlines at the Julius Nyerere International Airport. The training focused on providing airline workers with an understanding of various fraudulent travel documents and how imposters use these documents to gain access to the United States.

This training is an example of the strong 60-year partnership between the United States and Tanzania.

(With Inputs from APO)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

