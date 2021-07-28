Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in men’s 3 metre synchronised springboard
China's Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won gold in the men’s synchronised 3 metre springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States claimed silver, with Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger taking bronze.
