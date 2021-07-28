Olympics-Basketball 3x3-US women defeat ROC to claim first ever gold medal at Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:52 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The United States women defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball.
The score was 18-15 when the final whistle blew at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.
