Left Menu

Minister visits TNAU, witnesses demo on drone technology

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:58 IST
Minister visits TNAU, witnesses demo on drone technology
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Wednesday inspected research activities, technologies and improved crop varieties developed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here.

During the visit, the Minister declared open the vermicompost unit, pellatization of forage crops for production of nutritive fodder pellets for enhancing livestock productivity.

He inspected the ultra high density mango-planting and witnessed the demonstration of drone technology in agriculture for spraying pesticide and nutrients at TNAU orchard.

The Minister visited the arid fruit zone orchard and also the renovated botanical garden at the university.

He was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor of TNAU Dr N Kumar who gave a briefing on various activities of the university, an official press release said here.

Research studies were conducted at the university utilising the capabilities of drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) technology in detecting health status of crops using sensors and delivering inputs as foliar spray in accordance with site-specific prescription with minimal labour requirement.

The digital technology of drone applications would revitalise agriculture besides attracting/retaining youth in farming to foster rural livelihood, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021