The Rajasthan governments industries department and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO have launched the Mission Niryatak Bano campaign to promote aspiring exporters in the state.The campaign is aimed at registering and handholding the local traders willing to expand their business to foreign countries, in six steps.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:16 IST
Rajasthan govt launches 'Mission Niryatak Bano' to foster exports from state
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan government's industries department and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) have launched the 'Mission Niryatak Bano' campaign to promote aspiring exporters in the state.

The campaign is aimed at registering and handholding the local traders willing to expand their business to foreign countries, in six steps. This shall cover assistance from training, securing necessary documentation, registration in Rajasthan Export Promotion Council and even support in exports and trade operations.

''Along with traditional handicrafts and products, many new industries producing quality products in the state following the supporting policies of the state.

''By handholding the local businessmen, the mission shall help increase the total exports from Rajasthan and increase job opportunities,'' said Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in a statement.

Following state-level meetings, district-level meetings started from Wednesday to associate more and more potential exporters with the campaign. The Rajasthan government has made efforts to ease up the processes of government clearances for new and existing industries along with other incentives offered under the new policies such as Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy and Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. The state government in consideration of the challenges of small businesses had waived-off the need for several state level clearances for initial three years of upcoming businesses. The exporter assistance campaign shall be another step in helping the local business develop understanding towards the procedures and increase their business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

