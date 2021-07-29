Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra cabinet decides to cut 15 pc school fees

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to cut school fees by 15 per cent in the state, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:16 IST
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra cabinet has decided to cut school fees by 15 per cent in the state, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing a press conference yesterday, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "I am happy to inform you all that the cabinet has decided to cut 15 per cent of the school fees in the wake of the pandemic. My department was following this up consistently. I thank my Cabinet colleagues for their support."

"A detailed order with modalities will be issued soon," said Maharashtra Education Minister. Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting today with the COVID-19 task force to assess the present situation in the state.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Health Department informed that the state reported 6,857 new cases, 286 deaths, and 6,105 recoveries of COVID-19. On May 29 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss and deliberate on steps, which can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19. PM announced a number of benefits to children impacted by the current pandemic.

While announcing these measures, the Prime Minister had emphasised that children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future. (ANI)

