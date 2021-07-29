Left Menu

Mira Bhayandar: Contract health workers ‘beg’ to highlight 'unpaid' wages issue

The health workers alleged that they have not been paid their wages since the last four months, due to which they were facing hardships.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Around 100 contractual health workers employed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra held a 'begging protest' against the civic body, alleging non-payment of wages by it for the last four months.

These workers - nurses and ward boys - held the agitation outside the civic headquarters on Wednesday.

These workers - nurses and ward boys - held the agitation outside the civic headquarters on Wednesday.

They have been providing their services at the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Covid Hospital run by the MBMC. The health workers alleged that they have not been paid their wages since the last four months, due to which they were facing hardships. Taking up the issue of these workers, the office-bearers of a voluntary organisation led a delegation to municipal commissioner Dileep Dhole to discuss the demand. The organisation said that the civic chief assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

When contacted, the commissioner's office confirmed that the meeting took place on Wednesday and the assurance was given to the delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

