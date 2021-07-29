Left Menu

UP: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme on Aug 5

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:18 IST
UP: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme on Aug 5
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, an Uttar Pradesh official said here on Thursday.

Additional Food Commissioner Anil Kumar Dubey said under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration distribution will start from August 5 and an ''Anna Mahotsav'' will be organised.

''The PM will interact with beneficiaries present at select fair price shops in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hamirpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Kaushambi, Agra and Bahraich through videoconferencing,'' he said.

The officer said it will be the responsibility of district supplies and marketing officers to ensure the availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop.

On ''Anna Mahotsav'', the presence of at least 100 beneficiaries will be ensured at each fair price shop.

He said the arrangement of a television will be ensured at every fair price shop so that people present there could watch the interaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021