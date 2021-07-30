Left Menu

Mexico tightens inspections in ports, airports amid African swine fever in region

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-07-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 03:19 IST
Mexico tightens inspections in ports, airports amid African swine fever in region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico is working with pork producers to firm up sanitary measures and "epidemiological surveillance" following a confirmed case of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic, the Mexican Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

Mexican officials will reinforce animal inspections at all ports, airports and border crossings, the ministry said in a statement. They will also increase inspections of kitchens and waste on commercial ships, cruise ships and planes, and then seal the waste for return to its origin country or ensure it is properly destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than national tally - data monitor; Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than nation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021