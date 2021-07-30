Left Menu

India reports 44,230 new-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate at 2.44 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 10:34 IST
India reports 44,230 new-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate at 2.44 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With these new cases, the active tally has climbed to 4,05,155 and constitutes 1.28 per cent of total cases. The country's cumulative COVID-19 tally has reached 3,15,72,344.

With 42,360 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the county have reached 3,07,43,972. The recovery rate now stands at 97.38 per cent. A total of 4,23,217 deaths have been reported so far out of which 555 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry further informed that the weekly positivity remained below 5 per cent and today stood at 2.43 per cent. The testing capacity has substantially ramped up as the country has conducted 46.46 crore tests so far.

The ministry also informed that 45,60,33,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021