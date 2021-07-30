Lovlina Borgohain's fabulous performance confirmed another medal for country, says Sports Min Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said pugilist Lovlina Borgohain's fabulous performance has confirmed another medal for the country in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. While speaking to ANI, Thakur said 130 crore Indians are sending their best wishes to Lovlina to win a gold medal.

"Lovlina Borgohain's fabulous performance has confirmed another medal for the country. 130 cr Indians are sending their best wishes to Lovlina to win a gold medal. We hope our contingent perform well in the remaining events at Tokyo Olympics as well," said Thakur. Talking about Mary Kom's issue the Sports Minister said he had taken the matter up with the Indian boxing Federation so that they can raise the issue on the right platform.

"It was unfortunate that happened with Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics. Mary Kom gave her best and no one can say that something was missing from her game. We have taken the matter up with the Indian boxing Federation so that they can raise the issue on the right platform," said the sports minister. He further said India has hope from all the athletes and "we hope they will give their best".

Meanwhile, the villagers and neighbours of boxer Lovlina Borgohain in Sarupathar, Golaghat were seen celebrating her victory in the Boxing, Women's Welterweight (64-69kg), Quarterfinal 2 in Tokyo Olympics. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

The Indian pugilist very narrowly took Round 1 (3-2) and this created pressure on her Taipei opponent. Lovlina maintained her charge in Round 2, and she smartly defended Nien-Chin's punches with her excellent footwork. (ANI)

