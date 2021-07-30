Border dispute: Mizoram civilians threatening us, says Assam Minister

Amidst the ongoing border dispute between the two states Assam and Mizoram, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday informed that Mizoram civilians are threatening the people of Assam. While speaking to ANI, Ashok Singhal said, "In the video footage, Mizoram civilians are threatening us and they are carrying weapons too. So we have issued an advisory for the people of Assam not to visit Mizoram. If somebody still goes there, we will not take his/her responsibility."

"Provocative statements are still being issued from the other side. Further, talks will take place with the mediation of the Union Home Ministry. We have handed over the post to neutral forces but Mizoram has still not withdrawn its personnel from post", said Cachar Guardian Minister Singhal. Taking stock of the situation, Assam's Cachar Superintendent of Police, Ramandeep Kaur said, "The CRPF is manning the border. Assam police have withdrawn as per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but on Mizoram's side, the police are still out there which is making the situation tense. Assam people should abide by directions and advisory given by the government of Assam."

Meanwhile, Assam police also issued a notification saying that in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam Mizoram border. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total toll of policemen to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

