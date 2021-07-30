Left Menu

Torrent Power to acquire 50 MW solar plant from Lightsource

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:31 IST
Torrent Power to acquire 50 MW solar plant from Lightsource
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power on Friday said it has inked an agreement with Lightsource India Ltd and Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd for acquisition of a 50 MW solar plant. The enterprise value for the deal is around Rs 317 crore. ''Torrent Power Limited has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Lightsource India Ltd and Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital and all securities of LREHL Renewables India SPV 1 Private Limited (SPV),'' a BSE filing said.

The SPV (special purpose vehicle) operates a 50 MW solar power plant, commissioned in April 2018, situated in Maharashtra.

It has a long-term power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd for full capacity for a period of 25 years.

Enterprise value estimated for this acquisition is around Rs 317 crore, including the viability gap funding (VGF) receivable. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions for transaction closure, it added.

Torrent Power, a Rs 12,173-crore integrated power utility of the Rs 20,000-crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the domestic power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

Torrent Power currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,879 MW comprising 2,730 MW gas-based capacity, 787 MW renewable and 362 MW coal-based capacity.

Further, renewable power projects of 815 MW are under development.

With the acquisition of the 50 MW solar power plant, Torrent's total generation capacity, including under construction portfolio, will exceed 4.7 GW with renewable portfolio of more than 1.6 GW.

Lightsourcebp (LSbp) is a strategic global partnership between Lightsource Renewable Energy and British Petroleum.

Lightsource India Ltd is the overseas holding company, held jointly by LSbp (51 per cent) and UKCI (49 per cent). Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd is a 100 per cent subsidiary of LSbp.

UK Climate Investments LLP (UKCI) is a joint venture between the Green Investment Group and the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Greenstone Advisors LLP acted as exclusive financial advisors to Lightsource India Ltd for this transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021