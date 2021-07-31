Left Menu

Chandigarh-Manali Highway closed due to landslide, restoration work underway

Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) has been blocked due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of Mandi district on Saturday.

ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 10:13 IST
Visuals from Chandigarh-Manali Highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) has been blocked due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of Mandi district on Saturday. According to the ditsrict police, the restoration work is underway.

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi said that the highway is closed since last night and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula. "The highway is closed since last night. One vehicle parked on road was also damaged after being hit by boulders. There is a long vehicle queue on NH3 and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula," said Mandi SP.

The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides at several places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

