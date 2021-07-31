One held for kidnapping, raping minor in Mumbai
A man has been arrested allegedly for kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in Mumbai's Aarey.
A man has been arrested allegedly for kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in Mumbai's Aarey. On the basis of the statement of the girl's mother, the accused has been arrested.
According to the police, the twenty-two-year-old accused has been arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. During the investigation, it was found that the minor victim was playing outside along with the neighborhood children, while her mother was sitting outside the house. The victim's mother knew the accused and went to bring something for him but couldn't find her daughter after she came out of the house.
The accused kidnapped the victim from Kurla and brought her to the forest of Aarey, after hearing her screams locals around the areas informed the police. The accused is in police custody till Saturday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
