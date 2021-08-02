Olympics-Wrestling-Cuba's Orta wins men's Greco-Roman bantamweight gold
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Cuba's Luis Orta won gold in the men's Greco-Roman bantamweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Japan's Kenichiro Fumita took the silver medal while China's Walihan Sailike and Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the bronze medals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Cuba
- Greco-Roman
- Tokyo Olympics
- Russian Olympic Committee
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October
Divers join search for 14 people in flooded tunnel in China
ED probe into news portal's funding shows 'violation' of FDI policy, China connection
Pope Francis calls for peace, dialogue in Cuba
China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus dies: Report