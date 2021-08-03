Mpumalanga labour office changes operating hours due to water interruptions

The Department of Employment and Labour says its Mpumalanga provincial office and Emalahleni labour centre will temporarily change their operating hours due to water interruptions from Tuesday and Thursday.

"The municipality will be undertaking critical work on the water supply system to accommodate connectivity of the new modular package plant and to deal with major water leaks.

"From Tuesday, 3 August 2021 to Thursday, 5 August 2021, both offices will operate from 07:30 to 11:00. The Emalahleni labour centre will strive to service over 120 clients daily during this period. The clients will be issued with tickets as early as 05:30 to 07:00," the department said.

Although it is concerned about the disruption of their much-needed services, the department said the circumstances were beyond its jurisdiction.

The offices are expected to open on Friday and clients are encouraged to use the department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit other nearby offices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)