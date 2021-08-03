Left Menu

Farmers protest outside venue of BJP meeting in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:54 IST
Farmers protest outside venue of BJP meeting in Ludhiana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of farmers held a protest outside the venue where a BJP meeting was taking place here, with police saying their timely intervention prevented the situation from turning ugly.

Police said a meeting of the women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party was being held and when the farmers protested.

The meeting was attended by Sukhpreet Kaur, national general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharm.

Carrying BKU flags, the farmers raised slogans against the Centre over its contentious farm laws.

Police said trouble started after the meeting when the BJP leaders started coming out of the hotel.

As farmers were raising slogans, some BJP supporters also gathered and both sides tried to come close to each other.

Police personnel at the spot led by Joint Police Commissioner Deepak Parikh didn't allow them to come near to each other.

Agitating farmers were saying that they were protesting as per the decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold peaceful protest against the BJP leaders' functions.

On the other hand, a senior BJP leader, Anil Sareen, said ,''The protestors are not farmers. They have some political agenda and are not bothered about interests of farmers." Heated argument was also witnessed between the farmers and some BJP supporters.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021