Farmers protest outside venue of BJP meeting in Ludhiana

A group of farmers held a protest outside the venue where a BJP meeting was taking place here, with police saying their timely intervention prevented the situation from turning ugly.

Police said a meeting of the women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party was being held and when the farmers protested.

The meeting was attended by Sukhpreet Kaur, national general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharm.

Carrying BKU flags, the farmers raised slogans against the Centre over its contentious farm laws.

Police said trouble started after the meeting when the BJP leaders started coming out of the hotel.

As farmers were raising slogans, some BJP supporters also gathered and both sides tried to come close to each other.

Police personnel at the spot led by Joint Police Commissioner Deepak Parikh didn't allow them to come near to each other.

Agitating farmers were saying that they were protesting as per the decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold peaceful protest against the BJP leaders' functions.

On the other hand, a senior BJP leader, Anil Sareen, said ,''The protestors are not farmers. They have some political agenda and are not bothered about interests of farmers." Heated argument was also witnessed between the farmers and some BJP supporters.