APEDA signs MoU with University of Agricultural Science Bangalore to boost agri-exports

To give boost agricultural and processed food products exports especially from Karnataka, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Agricultural Science (UAS) Bangalore.

According to the MoU, the key areas of cooperation include developing technologies jointly with APEDA for advanced alertness, efficient & precision farming for enhancing quality exports; diversifying the export basket, destinations and boost high-value agri exports by establishing Brand India globally by increasing agri-exports from Karnataka under Agri Export Policy (AEP) announced by Government of India in 2018.

The collaborations between APEDA, which functions under Ministry of Commerce & UAS, will also help in strengthening forward and backward linkages, participation in international exhibitions and fairs, branding and marketing, the establishment of market intelligence cell, developing traceability systems.

The APEDA and UAS, Bangalore will also facilitate the participation of farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters and other stakeholders to promote agri-businesses & exports, including B2B & B2C fairs to be organised in India and abroad and also mutually cooperate in market development and traceability in millets and millet products, fresh fruits like Mango, vegetables, jaggery, processed fruits and vegetables. Promotion and hand-holding of Farmer Producer Organizations / Farmer Producer Companies and linking them with international markets will also be part of the agreement between APEDA and UAS.

The MoU will also help in the development of agri entrepreneurs, technopreneurs capacity building, robust skill development and focus on building a collaborative approach for promoting export by the creation of product-specific clusters.

APEDA and UAS, Bangalore have also agreed to work in close coordination to establish a centre of capacity building at UAS, Bangalore for farmers and motivate university students to promote agri-businesses for exports. Also, a Post Graduate Certification course with the support of APEDA will also be started.

The MoU will also help in the development of an end-to-end sustainable value chain of horticulture/livestock produce with APEDA to promote better consignment commitment to importing countries and developing standard operating procedures of potential products of the state for exports.

The UAS, Bangalore will also contribute to the development of real-time solutions for pests and diseases (spongy tissue fruits flag, stone weevil, ralstonia aflatoxin etc.) and facilitate the zoning of animals and compartmentalization of poultry products. The university in association with APEDA will also develop a curriculum on organic exports as per NPOP guidelines for the students of Karnataka.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA and Dr S. Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor UAS, Bangalore. The MoU aimed at utilising both the organisations' expertise by mutually working together to synergize the activities in the interest of agriculture and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders.

APEDA has been focusing on a collaborative approach to bring synergy with a number of organizations and institutions having inherent professional and specialized expertise in different areas for capacity building of various stakeholders and providing solutions for addressing some of the identified interventions for the development of Agriculture and its export enhancement in consonance with the objectives set under the AEP.

AEP was framed with a focus on agriculture export-oriented production, export promotion, better price realization to farmers and synchronization within policies and programmes of the Government of India. It focuses on "Farmers' Centric Approach" for improved income through value addition at the source itself to help minimize losses across the value chain.

(With Inputs from PIB)