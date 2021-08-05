Left Menu

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Australia win men's kayak double 1000m gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
Australia's Jean van der Westhuyzen and Thomas Green won the gold medal in the men's kayak double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Germany's Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf claimed the silver medal while Czech Republic's Josef Dostal and Radek Slouf took the bronze medal.

