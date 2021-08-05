Olympics-Canoe sprint-Australia win men's kayak double 1000m gold
Australia's Jean van der Westhuyzen and Thomas Green won the gold medal in the men's kayak double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Germany's Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf claimed the silver medal while Czech Republic's Josef Dostal and Radek Slouf took the bronze medal.
