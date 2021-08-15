Left Menu

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on Sunday, govt negotiator says

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:58 IST
An Afghanistan government delegation, including senior official Abdullah Abdullah, will travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with representatives of the Taliban, an Afghanistan negotiator said.

Fawzi Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, confirmed to Reuters the delegation would meet with the Taliban in the Gulf state after the militant group earlier entered Kabul.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives would discuss a transition of power, adding that U.S. officials would also be involved.

